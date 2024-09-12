French indie pop singer-songwriter Flora Rose has been on my radar since I heard "You've Been on My Mind," one of the singles from her great early 2024 EP Synthetic Flowers for a Romantic Comedy. She's been teasing "Falling Through the Drops of Time" on TikTok for the past several weeks, and unlike so many other soundbyte-loops on that app, the track in its entirety doesn't pale in comparison to its repeated shiniest moment.

A driving dream pop anthem, "Falling Through the Drops of Time" toes the line between timeless synth sounds and a stylishly modern finesse, including the spoken interludes that seem to be so popular right now. In the latter category, Rose often markets her music as Taylor Swift meets the 1975 — and while those are objectively both very popular artists and you can definitely hear their influence, I think she can transcend the comparisons.

Take the whimsical poeticism of the title alone, or the repeated "Say you wanna miss my sight so you can't see me" chorus hook; neither phrasing makes the most grammatical sense, but both are loaded with the iridescent sense of wonder central to the singer-songwriter's shimmery world-building. After all, the cracks are where the light gets in.