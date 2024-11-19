UK trio FLO released their debut album Access All Areas last week, and now the girl group have announced a North American tour for 2025 that'll see them play Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
The seven-week tour starts April 9 in Austin and runs through May 22 in Los Angeles. Between those dates, the girls will be playing Montreal's MTELUS on April 29, Toronto's History on May 1 and Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on May 18.
Tickets to all dates go on sale this Friday, November 22. Check out the dates below.
FLO 2025 Tour Dates:
04/09 Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
04/11 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
04/12 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
04/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
04/16 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
04/18 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
04/19 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
04/22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
04/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/25 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/26 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
04/28 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
04/29 Montreal, QC - MTelus
05/01 Toronto, ON - History
05/03 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
05/04 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
05/06 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
05/08 Denver, CO - Summit
05/10 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
05/11 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
05/12 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
05/15 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
05/16 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
05/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
05/20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
05/22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium