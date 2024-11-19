UK trio FLO released their debut album Access All Areas last week, and now the girl group have announced a North American tour for 2025 that'll see them play Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The seven-week tour starts April 9 in Austin and runs through May 22 in Los Angeles. Between those dates, the girls will be playing Montreal's MTELUS on April 29, Toronto's History on May 1 and Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on May 18.

Tickets to all dates go on sale this Friday, November 22. Check out the dates below.

FLO 2025 Tour Dates:

04/09 Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

04/11 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

04/12 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

04/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

04/16 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

04/18 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

04/19 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

04/22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

04/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/25 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/26 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

04/28 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

04/29 Montreal, QC - MTelus

05/01 Toronto, ON - History

05/03 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

05/04 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

05/06 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

05/08 Denver, CO - Summit

05/10 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

05/11 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

05/12 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

05/15 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

05/16 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

05/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

05/20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

05/22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium