Gritty Toronto-based electropop trio Featurette have announced their forthcoming third studio album, previewed today by lead single "Next Life."

Panic Pills will be prescribed widely on January 31 via the band's own recently established label, Division11. Following 2020's Dream Riot and 2016's Crave, press notes describe the record as an exploration of "themes of power, obsession, victim mentality, visceral desire and rage," inspired by lead singer Lexie Jay's two-year journey of searching for a pharmaceutical remedy to her anxiety disorder.

In addition to recent singles "Chocolate," "Red Rover" and "Dirty Magic" is new track "Next Life," co-written by Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond. It arrives alongside a music video, directed by Jay. Here's what she had to say about it:

One of our greatest undertakings yet as Featurette, we're leaning into our namesake by crafting "featurettes" as a regular part of our single releases. For this particular short, I was really inspired by an episode of Animaniacs I saw as a kid. It was about a beautiful piece of gold wrapping paper and its journey to becoming trash after being discarded once the gift it was meant to wrap had been opened. I wanted to take the same concept and apply it to a coffee cup (enter: Regular Joe), and see what that character might do with their life given a second chance — a Next Life. What adventures they might go on, and who might affect their story along the way.

Watch the video for the anthemic, drop-heavy "Next Life" below. There, you'll also find the album tracklist details and Featurette's itinerary for their upcoming Ontario tour with CARYS.



Panic Pills:

1. Fires

2. Dirty Magic

3. Red Rover

4. Gemini Vibes

5. Monsters

6. Next Life

7. Chocolate

8. Interrogation

9. Golden Hour

Featurette 2024 Tour Dates:

11/14 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore Theatre *

11/16 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory *

11/17 Ottawa, ON - Live on Elgin *

11/22 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware *

11/23 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground *

11/29 London, ON - Rum Runners *

* with CARYS