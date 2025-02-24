In support of their 2024 album AUDIO VERTIGO, Elbow have announced a North American tour, which is slated to bring them to Canada for a couple of performances in Montreal and Toronto this fall.
The tour gets underway starting September 26 in Washington, D.C., with the band embarking to Canada early the following month to play Montreal's MTELUS (October 3) and Toronto's History (October 4). From there, Elbow will complete the remainder of the gigs stateside, wrapping things up on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 28) after presales begin tomorrow (February 25) at 10 a.m. local. Find the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Elbow 2025 Tour Dates:
09/26 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
09/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/02 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
10/03 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/04 Toronto, ON - History
10/06 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre
10/07 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue Main Room
10/09 Denver, CO - Summit
10/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event
10/12 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/13 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
10/15 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
10/16 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern