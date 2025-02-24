In support of their 2024 album AUDIO VERTIGO, Elbow have announced a North American tour, which is slated to bring them to Canada for a couple of performances in Montreal and Toronto this fall.

The tour gets underway starting September 26 in Washington, D.C., with the band embarking to Canada early the following month to play Montreal's MTELUS (October 3) and Toronto's History (October 4). From there, Elbow will complete the remainder of the gigs stateside, wrapping things up on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 28) after presales begin tomorrow (February 25) at 10 a.m. local. Find the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Elbow 2025 Tour Dates:

09/26 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

09/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/02 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

10/03 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/04 Toronto, ON - History

10/06 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

10/07 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue Main Room

10/09 Denver, CO - Summit

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event

10/12 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/13 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10/15 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/16 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern