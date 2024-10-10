Dream Theater have detailed their 16th studio album. The progressive titans will share Parasomnia on February 7 via InsideOut Music.

The eight-track Parasomnia follows 2021's A View from the Top of the World, and marks Dream Theater's first with drummer Mike Portnoy back in the band since 2009's Black Clouds and Silver Linings.

Calling Parasomnia "the beginning of a special new chapter for us as bandmates and as brothers," Dream Theater shared of their latest, "This album represents not just our growth as musicians but also the journey we've embarked on together over the last four decades."

"Night Terror" is the first song from the effort to arrive, and it sounds like vintage DT, opening with Portnoy's exacting drum fills and an ominous John Petrucci guitar riff. Watch a video for the song below, in which Dream Theater perform their latest from inside an eerie mansion.

As previously reported, Dream Theater will play two Canadian shows on a 40th Anniversary tour early next year.



Parasomnia:

1. In the Arms of Morpheus

2. Night Terror

3. A Broken Man

4. Dead Asleep

5. Midnight Messiah

6. Are We Dreaming?

7. Bend the Clock

8. The Shadow Man Incident