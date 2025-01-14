It's another sad day in the Canadian media landscape, as DOMINIONATED has announced that it is no more.

The blog, self-dubbed (and rarely disputed) as "Canada's Best Canadian-only Music Site (In Our Opinion)' shared in an Instagram post yesterday (January 13) publicizing its final article reviewing Destroyer's new single "Bologna."

"This is DOMINIONATED's last-ever post," the caption reads. "Thank you for engaging in Canadian music conversations. This concludes our broadcasting life."

Since its founding in 2016 as the spiritual successor to Jim Di Gioia's music blog Quick Before It Melts, DOMINIONATED's website, podcasts, newsletter and social media feeds have allowed volunteer writers and producers to express admiration and appreciation for — and occasionally, consternation with — music "made within the geopolitical area of Turtle Island known as 'Canada,'" with an emphasis on response rather than reporting and amplifying BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ artists.

Many Exclaim! contributors over the years have also contributed to DOMINIONATED (and others have been wonderful acquaintances to make at shows and events), aiding in its mission of bolstering the work of Canadian musicians — a cause that is obviously very near and dear to our hearts.

"Please do what you can to keep Canadian music conversations going," co-founder Di Gioia wrote at the end of the publication's final review. We'll try our darnedest, but DOMINIONATED will be missed.