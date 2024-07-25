Dave Matthews nearly became cool a few years ago, and while that didn't quite happen, the jammy frontman is back in the news, this time as he protests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US.

Matthews took part in a protest of Netanyahu's visit and the US's role in supporting the war in Palestine. "It's a disgusting show of support for someone who doesn't deserve our support," Matthews told Al Jazeera. "I'm ashamed that my tax dollars are going to the brutalizing of an entire people."

Matthews has a long history of political involvement, having thrown his support behind Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders in the past. During recent concerts, he has paused the set to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.