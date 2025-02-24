Los Angeles indie pop musician Colleen Green released her third studio album, I Want to Grow Up, to widespread critical acclaim in 2015. This year, she's celebrating its 10th anniversary with a North American tour — including a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver — and a vinyl reissue, now available for pre-order.

With support from Rozwell Kid, the singer-songwriter hits the road starting June 18 in Chicago, IL, performing the LP in its entirety every night. She'll make her first venture to Canada later in the month, crossing the border to perform at the Sound Garage in Toronto on June 22.

After weaving her way back through the US, Green will wrap up the tour by returning to Canada to play Vancouver's Red Gates Arts Society on August 7. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (February 26) at 12 p.m. local time, and you can find the full itinerary below. Check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Colleen Green 2025 Tour Dates:

06/18 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

06/19 Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups

06/20 Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket

06/21 Detroit, MI - Lager House

06/22 Toronto, ON - The Sound Garage

06/24 Boston, MA - The Rockwell

06/25 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

06/26 New York, NY - TV Eye

06/27 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club

06/28 Baltimore, MD - Metro

08/01 San Diego, CA - Whistle Stop

08/02 Los Angeles, CA - El Sid

08/03 San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

08/05 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

08/06 Seattle, WA - Black Lodge

08/07 Vancouver, BC - Red Gates Arts Society