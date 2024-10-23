Ahead of playing Canada on tour next month, Circuit des Yeux has mapped out new dates for 2025.

In the new year, singer and multi-instrumentalist Haley Rohr will tour Europe and the UK with a full band, and will support Low's Alan Sparhawk in the US with solo performances.

These dates come after a November of solo shows and duo performances with Bill Nace, including shows at Montreal's Casa del Popolo, Toronto's Standard Time and Hamilton's B. Side. You can find Rohr's complete itinerary below.

Rohr has also shared new song "GOD DICK," which a release describes as a sonic link between 2021 album -io and a follow-up to arrive in 2025.

"GOD DICK serves as a sort of chrysalis function," said Fohr, "its passage leading from the past toward things to come. It's sweaty, exponential, cacophonous, growing, symphonic, and relentless. I wrote this as an effort to embody a state of change fueled by deep wanting. I sonically (and visually) imagined something huge hiding in a skin much too small for it — a kind of love banshee bursting through porcelain skin one hair at a time until finally, the beast within is fully on display."



Circuit des Yeux 2024/2025 Tour Dates:

11/01 Madison, WI - Art Lit Lab %

11/02 Iowa City, IA - The James Theater %

11/05 Brooklyn, NY - Roulette &

11/06 Kingston, NY - Tubby's &

11/07 Williamstown, MA - Clark Art Institute &

11/09 Keene, NH - Nova Arts &

11/10 Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo &

11/11 Toronto, ON - Standard Time &

11/12 Hamilton, ON - B. Side &

11/14 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle &

11/20 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar %#

01/13 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium %#

01/15 Bozeman, MT - The Rialto %#

01/17 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile %#

01/18 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios %#

01/20 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall %#

01/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge %#

01/25 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater %#

04/09 Brooklyn, NY - Public Records $

04/06 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon $

05/07 Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko $

05/08 Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain $

05/12 Paris, France - Point Éphémère $

05/14 London, UK - ICA $

05/15 Brussels, Belgium - AB Club $

% solo performance

& duo performance with Bill Nace

# with Alan Sparhawk

$ full band performance