After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge for his involvement in the murder of Chinx in 2015, Quincy Homere has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Homere is one of two men accused of killing the rapper born Lionel Pickens Jr. in a drive-by shooting over nine years ago, with Fox 5 New York reporting that sources close to the investigation claimed the alleged shooter was envious of Chinx, who was signed to French Montana's Coke Boys record label.

"I was told I had two minutes to say goodbye, holding his mother's hand, watching his lifeless body praying and crying for him to wake up," the rapper's widow, Janelli Caceres, told the court [via Billboard]. "A mother has to bury her son. At the age of 28 I had became a widow. My children, who were 15, 11 and 4, are now without a dad."

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, "Quincy Homere was sentenced today to 23 years in prison for killing Lionel Pickens Jr., a successful rapper, husband and father who was mercilessly gunned down in 2015," explaining that Homere had allegedly filed numerous rounds in Pickens's car while he was stopped at a red light in Briarwood, then fled the scene. "Nothing can undo what happened, but I hope today's sentence brings some solace to Pickens's loved ones as they continue to grieve."

The case against Homere's co-defendant Jamar Hill is still pending, as he's currently incarcerated on an unrelated charge. According to court documents, the two suspects "hunted down Chinx like an animal" following an argument over the phone from Rikers Island.