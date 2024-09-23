Chicano Batman have announced that, at the year's end, they'll be going on indefinite hiatus.

The Los Angeles-based psych rock band shared the news in a statement posted to Instagram this weekend, writing, "Chicano Batman Family, it's been an incredible year. Thank you for believing in us. We love you and this movement that you have built around our music.

"When this year ends, Chicano Batman will be going on indefinite hiatus," they continued. Let's celebrate the music of the past 16 years together in Mexico next week and in California on our October and November run. Con mucho AMOR, siempre."

As mentioned, Chicano Batman will be touring their home state this October and November in addition to a few shows in Mexico later this week. They released their fifth — and now presumably final — studio album, Notebook Fantasy, earlier this year, and contributed to the Stop Making Sense tribute album Everyone's Getting Involved.