Toronto's Charlie Houston has announced plans for her debut album Big After I Die, which will arrive through Arts & Crafts on January 31.

Today, she shares lead single "Lewps," which finds the artist ruminating on the human tendency to "overthink embarrassing moments to a point of insanity," according to a press release.

"I often find myself reliving my most embarrassing moments months or years later for absolutely no reason," said Houston. "I think this is a very relatable problem. I find it hard to be present, I'm always thinking about the past and things I wish I could have done differently. Such as one time while playing baseball with my ex-girlfriend and her friends I tried to run to first base and ate it before I even got there."

Hear that below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Big After I Die:

1. Pink Cheetah Slip

2. Lighter

3. Salt

4. Stupid Love

5. Spiral

6. Slut for Excel

7. The Descent

8. Lewps

9. I Need U