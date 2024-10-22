Nearly five years later, Boniface are plotting to follow up their debut album. The Winnipeg outfit have signed to House of Wonders Records for the release of their new EP, which will arrive next year.

The time between their self-titled record and now has been one of reflection for Boniface, especially bandleader Michele ii who transitioned over the pandemic. According to a press release, the upcoming tracks will meld the synth-pop of the band's debut with the hyperpop of the handful of singles they dropped last year.

To celebrate their full-fledged comeback, Boniface will play a hometown show at Winnipeg's Sidestage on November 30 with CEC and Synthetic Friend. Advance tickets go on sale Thursday (October 24) on Eventbrite.