Los Angeles rapper and singer Blxst has announced a North American tour on the heels of last week's release of I'll Always Come Find You, a 20-track concept album split into four acts. With support from Joyce Wrice, Zacari, Leon Thomas and/or Joony at select dates, he'll make Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver this fall.

The I'll Always Come Find You Tour kicks off on October 1 in Houston, TX. Blxst will make his first venture into Canada toward the end of the month, coming through to Toronto on October 28 to perform at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

From there, the artist returns stateside for the remainder of the shows — save for two concerts at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on November 8 and 9. The stint is currently scheduled to wrap up on December 5 in Honolulu, HI.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (August 2), with various presales commencing Wednesday (July 31) at 10 a.m. local. Blxst is donating $1 from each ticket sold to provide scholarships for inner-city students in his hometown in partnership with Education is Key 501(c)(3). See the full itinerary below.

Blxst 2024 Tour Dates:

10/01 Houston, TX - House of Blues ^%

10/02 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre ^%

10/03 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore ^%

10/05 Orlando, FL - House of Blues ^%

10/07 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom ^%

10/10 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle ^%

10/11 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^%

10/13 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore ^%

10/15 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston ^%

10/16 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore ^%

10/17 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^%

10/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring ^%

10/24 St. Louis, MO - Pageant ^%

10/26 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ^%

10/28 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

10/29 Chicago, IL - House of Blues %

10/30 Chicago, IL - House of Blues %

11/01 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium #

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex #

11/03 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl #

11/06 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo #

11/08 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom #

11/09 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom #

11/12 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater #

11/15 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic #

11/16 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento #

11/19 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre #

11/21 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

11/22 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater #%

12/05 Honolulu, HI - The Republik &

^ with Leon Thomas

# with Joyce Wrice

& with Zacari

% with Joony