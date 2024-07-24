John Mayall, the musician renowned as the Godfather of British Blues, has died. He was 90.

Mayall's family announced the news last night (July 23) in a statement posted to the legend's official Instagram account. "Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world's greatest road warriors," they wrote, explaining that he died on Monday (July 22) at his home in California, surrounded by loved ones.

UPDATE (7/24, 12:34 p.m. ET): Mayall's former Bluesbreakers bandmate Eric Clapton has paid tribute to his "mentor" and "surrogate father." In a video posted to Instagram, Clapton said, "He taught me all I really know and gave me the courage and enthusiasm to express myself without fear or without limit."

The recently announced Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) officer is survived by his six children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Born in Macclesfield, Cheshire, to pub guitarist father Murray Mayall, the musician formed John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in the 1960s. They would go on to count among its members some of the most famous blues and blues rock players — including Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor, Peter Green, John McVie and Jack Bruce — in history.

Up until the unspecified health issues his family cited as resulting in his death and forcing him to stop touring within the last year, Mayall has remained active on the road throughout his decades-long career. He published his autobiography, Blues from Laurel Canyon: My Life as a Bluesman, co-written by Joel McIver, in 2019.