Blood Incantation Announce New Album 'Absolute Elsewhere'

Denver death metal band Blood Incantation have announced the upcoming release of a new album.

Absolute Elsewhere will be here October 4 through Century Media Records. It follows their 2019 LP Hidden History of the Human Race, as well as 2022's Timewave Zero EP.

The longest album of the band's career thus far, Absolute Elsewhere consists of only two tracks: sprawling, 20-minute-plus songs "The Stargate" and "The Message," clocking in for a total of about 45 minutes. It was produced by Arthur Rizk at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany, and sees guest appearances from Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning, Malte Gericke of Necros Christos and Nicklas Malmqvist of Hällas

Absolute Elsewhere draws its name from the '70s prog rock collective, whose album In Search of Ancient Gods inspired Blood Incantation's "most potent audial extract/musical trip yet," as singer-guitarist Paul Reidhl said in a release. "Like the soundtrack to a Herzog-style sci-fi epic about the history of/battle for human consciousness itself, via a '70s prog album played by a '90s death metal band from the future."

To coincide with the album announcement, the band have an app called Elsewhere Searcher and a Stargate Research Society Discord channel as "a home for discussions of all things Blood Incantation," where you can get up to speed on all of the lore surrounding the new record. (There's something about a floppy disk from the '80s and a new planet?)

Absolute Elsewhere:

1. The Stargate

2. The Message