Almost four years on from the release of their fifth album Coherence, Australian progressive death metal band Be'lakor have announced their first-ever North American tour, which will include their debut Canadian performances this September in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

"We've been wanting to do this tour for years," keyboardist Steve Merry said in a press release. "The support from North American fans has been incredible — and we're beyond excited to finally visit these amazing cities and meet so many of the people who have followed our journey since we started making music."

With support from Solemn Vision, the band will deliver a career-spanning set at each appearance, beginning on August 30 in Los Angeles, CA. Within the next couple of weeks, Be'lakor will visit Canada for the first time to play Montreal's Foufounes Electriques on September 11 and Lee's Palace in Toronto on September 12.

After returning stateside for a couple of gigs, the group will venture to the Canadian West Coast, making stops in Calgary (September 16) and Vancouver (September 17) ahead of completing the trek back in the US, with things currently scheduled to wrap up on September 20 in Sacramento, CA.

Tickets are on sale now. See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Be'lakor 2025 Tour Dates:

08/30 Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

08/31 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

09/02 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

09/03 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

09/06 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

09/07 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

09/08 New York, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch

09/11 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

09/12 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

09/13 Joliet, IL - The Forge

09/14 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

09/16 Calgary, AB - Dickens

09/17 Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

09/18 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

09/20 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post