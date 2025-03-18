D.C. power pop quartet Bad Moves have announced that they're calling it quits after 10 years together as a band.

"It's been an excellent decade rocking with y'all, but the time has come for Bad Moves to say farewell," they wrote on social media. "No bad vibes here! Life changes have brought us to a crossroads and we thought the best move would be to party with the kids who wanna party with us one last time."

They've announced a series of final shows in the US, predominantly covering the Midwest and the East Coast, with Adult Mom and Theo Grizol. Bad Moves released their third studio album, Wearing Out the Refrain, last year — following 2020's Untenable and 2018's Tell No One — after forming in 2015.