Summer is music festival season — and while there is indeed some festival fun to be had in Vancouver this month, it's also a big month for stand-alone shows. From a possible farewell from a Canadian superstar to a pop-punk hero's homecoming, plus the beautiful rage of Mannequin Pussy (pictured), here are Vancouver's 10 can't-miss concerts for July 2025.
EKKSTACY
Rickshaw Theatre, July 5
Buy tickets here
Hometown pop-punk hero EKKSTACY is back living in Vancouver after spending some time south of the border, and he recently told Exclaim! that he's been acquainting himself with the local music scene for the first time ever — and this includes bringing his new album FOREVER to the Rickshaw.
The Weeknd
BC Place, July 15
Buy tickets here
Abel Tesfaye has been telling fans that he may retire his Weeknd persona following this year's Hurry Up Tomorrow — and while he's walked that back somewhat, there's still a chance that this could be the final Vancouver stop for one of Canada's pop kings.
Deltron 3030
Commodore Ballroom, July 18
Buy tickets here
Dan the Automator, Del the Funky Homosapien and Kid Koala are all groundbreaking artists in their own right, so their futuristic hip-hop trio is an absolute must-see.
Vancouver Folk Music Fest
July 18–20, Jericho Beach Park
Buy tickets here
No Vancouver summer is complete without hanging out at Jericho Beach Park for a weekend, taking in the beautiful scenery along with performances from Julian Taylor, TEKE::TEKE, the Milk Carton Kids and more.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
The Pearl, July 20
Buy tickets here
California psych combo Frankie and the Witch Fingers told Exclaim! that they're all about community and have a particular soft spot for Canadian bands, so they're sure to feel right at home for their latest trip to the country.
Mannequin Pussy
Commodore Ballroom, July 24
Buy tickets here
I Got Heaven was one of the best albums of 2024, and the group are continuing to blend fury and beauty on the road in 2025.
M. Ward and the Undertakers
Rickshaw Theatre, July 24
Buy tickets here
An esteemed collaborator and seasoned guitarist, M. Ward will be celebrating his own solo work with a tour in celebration of his 2003 album Transfiguration of Vincent.
Paul Simon
Orpheum Theatre, July 25, 26, 28
Buy tickets here, here and here
I'm looking at ghosts and empties, but I've reason to believe we all will be received at the Orpheum.
The Marías
Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, July 25–26
Buy tickets here and here
The L.A. band's feather-soft take on dream pop folds English and Spanish language lyrics and jazzy inflections into a delicate pop haze.
Father John Misty
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, July 31
Buy tickets here
The nihilistic jester of indie rock returns with a new album, last year's Mahashmashana, and more cynical-yet-funny lounge lizard swagger.