Alvvays Announce Three Toronto Shows

They'll play the Concert Hall on December 5, 6 and 7

BY Allie GregoryPublished May 7, 2024

Alvvays are coming home to roost after a long bout of touring their groundbreaking, Grammy-nominated, third full-length album Blue Rev.

The band will return to Toronto for a trio of shows in December, hitting the Concert Hall on December 5, 6 and 7. They'll see support from cootie catcher.

Tickets for those shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local, following a slew of presales that begin with Alvvays' own artist presale tomorrow (May 8) at 10 a.m. local.

Back in 2022, Exclaim! named Blue Rev the best album of the year

MusicNewsToursPop and Rock

Tour Dates

August 2, 2024

December 6, 2024

December 7, 2024

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage