Alvvays Announce Three Toronto Shows

Alvvays are coming home to roost after a long bout of touring their groundbreaking, Grammy-nominated, third full-length album Blue Rev.

The band will return to Toronto for a trio of shows in December, hitting the Concert Hall on December 5, 6 and 7. They'll see support from cootie catcher.

Tickets for those shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local, following a slew of presales that begin with Alvvays' own artist presale tomorrow (May 8) at 10 a.m. local.

Back in 2022, Exclaim! named Blue Rev the best album of the year.