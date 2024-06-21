Alanis Morissette Announces 'Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie' Vinyl Reissue

In 1998, three years after her world-crushing watershed album Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette released the follow-up, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. She has now announced a vinyl reissue of that album — featuring the hit "Thank U," which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 2000 Grammys.

Due September 6 via Rhino, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (Thank U Edition) features new cover artwork. A digital deluxe edition is streaming now, including bonus tracks like a new remix of the City of Angels soundtrack cut "Uninvited."

You can hear the whole thing below, where you'll also find the tracklist details for the physical reissue. Morissette is currently on a North American tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, which will bring her to Toronto in July.



Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (Thank U Edition):



LP1:

1. Front Row

2. Baba

3. Thank U

4. Are You Still Mad

5. Sympathetic Character

6. That I Would Be Good

7. The Couch

8. Can't Not

LP2:

1. UR

2. I Was Hoping

3. One

4. Would Not Come

5. Unsent

6. So Pure

7. Joining You

8. Heart of the House

9. Your Congratulations

Pre-order Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (Thank U Edition).