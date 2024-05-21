film reviews
Hot Docs 2024: 'Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story' Is the Long Overdue Tribute to a Toronto Icon
Directed by Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
When thinking of Toronto music talent, Jackie Shane is an often overlooked name — understandable considering how her name has largely been...
'Dark Matter' Is a Dimension of the Multiverse That Looks Kinda Like All the Other Ones
Created by Blake Crouch
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
Multiverses are so hot right now. The idea of a limitless number of parallel dimensions, spinning off from every decision everyone makes...
Hot Docs 2024: 'Daughter of Genghis' Has an Upsetting, Inspiring Character Arc
Directed by Kristoffer Juel Poulsen and Christian Als
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Daughter of Genghis is a documentary following a mother and son through seven years of their lives — but it displays such a fascinating...
Dua Lipa's Enthusiasm and Jerry Seinfeld's Cameo Couldn't Redeem a Nonsensical 'SNL'
PUBLISHED May 5, 2024
Despite Dua Lipa's effervescence and enthusiasm, 'Saturday Night Live' had a schedule of sketches that were particularly surreal and random...
'The Fall Guy' Falls Just Short of Great
Directed by David Leitch
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
With the release of 'The Fall Guy,' summer blockbuster season has officially begun. Beautiful, personable leads? Check. Quippy meta humour?...
Hot Docs 2024: Though 'Grand Theft Hamlet' Be Madness, Yet There Is Method In't
Directed by Sam Crane and Pinny Grylls
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
English teachers absolutely love anything that makes classic literature seem cool to young people. Someone rapping 'The Canterbury Tales'?...
Hot Docs 2024: 'Fire Tower' Lacks Storytelling Spark, but the Canadian Wildness Is Stunning
Directed by Tova Krentzman
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
There are a slightly more than a hundred manned fire towers in Canada, each of them occupied by someone who spends six months per year in...
Zendaya Serves and Slays in 'Challengers'
Directed by Luca Guadagnino
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
"You don't know what tennis is... It's a relationship," Zendaya's Tashi says with gusto when she first meets fellow tennis players — and be...