film reviews
'I Saw the TV Glow' and It Was a Bit Dim
Directed by Jane Schoenbrun
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
In her second narrative feature, Jane Schoenbrun answers the question, "What happens when TV fandom goes too far?" However...
‘The Strangers: Chapter 1' Is Frighteningly Out of Touch
Directed by Renny Harlin
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
It's been a while since I've seen the cabin-in-the-woods subgenre presented without layers of meta self-reflection. That was until I...
John Mulaney's 'Everybody's in L.A.' Is as Chaotic and Confusing as the City Itself
Hosted by John Mulaney
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Hosting a talk show famously takes a little while to get right. Comedians like Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien took months or even years to...
'Back to Black' Honours Amy Winehouse's Persona but Not Her Artistry
Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
The surge of biopics in the past two decades has allowed audiences to pull down the curtain between themselves and an artist that they're p...
Maya Rudolph and Vampire Weekend Had Rip-Roaring Fun on Strangely Scatological 'SNL'
May 11, 2024
PUBLISHED May 12, 2024
Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph returned to have some rip-roaring fun (there were a number of jokes about farting and pants pooping),...
The Promising 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Doesn't Quite Reign Supreme
Directed by Wes Ball
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The Andy Serkis-helmed Planet of the Apes reboot is arguably one of the greatest trilogies of all time. The innovative use of motion captur...
'Under the Bridge' Empathetically Examines One of Canada's Most Shocking Crimes
Created by Quinn Shephard
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Reena Virk's death in Saanich, BC, came with the revelation that adolescent bullying in 1997 could go beyond name-calling and prank calls....
'We Grown Now' Finds the Poetry but Loses the Grit
Directed by Minhal Baig
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
"A place is the people," flashes on a black screen at the end of 'We Grown Now,' Minhal Baig's third feature film. This message drives...