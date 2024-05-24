film reviews
The Beach Boys' Disney+ Doc Is a Puff Piece That Skips the Interesting Bits
Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
The Beach Boys were one of the definitive pop groups of the '60s, but while their surviving peers are stadium superstars, the Beach Boys...
'Babes' Takes Baby Steps Toward Comedy Gold
Directed by Pamela Adlon
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Ahead of a promotional screening of Babes in Toronto, co-writer and star Ilana Glazer made a surprise appearance and spoke about the pride...
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Is Satisfying Bonus Footage for 'Fury Road' Fans
Directed by George Miller
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
To bring the everyone up to top speed: 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road rebooted the flawless Mad Max trilogy from the '80s, and the latest instal...
'The Garfield Movie' Is as Mundane as Mondays
Directed by Mark Dindal
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Garfield is an uncomplicated character. He likes what he likes (lasagna, sarcasm, his teddy bear Pookie, and, begrudgingly, Jon and Odie),...
'Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A.' Is More Than Just a Music History Lesson
Directed by Jamila Wignot
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The history of American music cannot be told without Memphis, TN. The likes of B.B. King, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley could all be found...
'Hit Man' Oughta Be a Hit, Man
Directed by Richard Linklater
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
I had mixed feelings after hearing that Netflix had purchased Richard Linklater's 'Hit Man' coming out of TIFF last year: thrilled that a...
'Saturday Night Live' Ended Season 49 Energetically, Despite Sabrina Carpenter's Decaf Performance
May 18, 2024
PUBLISHED May 19, 2024
A strong and memorable Saturday Night Live season ended with a funny and solid finale. Jake Gyllenhaal was a dedicated and great host, whil...
'IF' Only This Film Knew Whether It Was for Kids or Adults
Directed by John Krasinski
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Picking up where the 'Toy Story' and 'Monsters, Inc.' franchises left off, John Krasinski's latest directorial effort brings to life the...