film reviews Archive

'Spirit in the Blood' Muddles Its Worthy Message
"We just wanted to be brave!" declares 15-year-old Emerson Grimm (Summer H. Howell) at a pivotal moment in Carly May Borgstrom's thriller
In the documentary 'Dahomey,' Franco-Senegalese director Mati Diop masterfully presents an interrogative and poetic meditation on
Musical crime comedy 'Emilia Pérez' began to make waves after the film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and its female
Jennifer Castle's latest album requires a bit of patience. Not because it's difficult or dull, but because it's sometimes best to meet
Since debuting with the cinematic folk-rock suite 'Living Parts' in 2014, Skye Wallace has pondered life and death through their music
It's sort of fitting that 2024 would open with Jane Schoenbrun's second millennial-existentialist horror film 'I Saw the TV Glow' and
Previously directing cinematic titans such as 'Back to the Future,' 'Cast Away' and 'Forrest Gump,' Robert Zemeckis is back with 'Here.' But
Halsey is no stranger to impersonation. The 2010s Tumblr darling, born Ashley Frangipane, has lived many lives in their decade-long career
One of the most spellbinding bands in a city full of them, Montreal's Yoo Doo Right have become an impeccably well-oiled machine both live
Naming Magi Merlin's 2022 EP 'Gone Girl' as one of the best albums of that year was no overstatement, with its soulful molten core and
I basically haven't shut up about Afternoon Bike Ride, Lia Kuri's trio with David Tanton and Éloi Le Blanc-Ringuette, since Exclaim!'s
It's hard to make folk music in the mould of '60s/'70s singer-songwriters without sounding like mere imitation. With Halloween coming up
Viewers waited three years for the arrival of 'Venom: The Last Dance,' the supposed final film for Marvel and Sony's intergalactic odd
When word broke that Sean Baker's 'Anora' had received top honours at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, cinema junkies everywhere shared a
When I interviewed Maggie Rogers in 2022, she existed at the centre of a rare Venn diagram I was also precariously occupying as someone
Listening to Tess Parks's third solo album 'Pomegranate,' I couldn't stop thinking about critic Malcolm Jack's encapsulation of the
Nashville's Sophie Allison has been releasing albums as Soccer Mommy at a fairly steady two-year clip since her rise as a classic
Before the screening of Bruce Springsteen's 'Road Diary' documentary, a TIFF programmer came out to introduce the film and made an off-hand
After three successful albums with MUNA, lead singer Katie Gavin steps out solo with What a Relief. The album highlights Gavin's
Many of us learned about colonialism in school, but 'Seeds' reminds viewers that Canadian colonialism isn't simply a thing of the past
"I never got Ohio / Baby, now I do," is the lyrical anchor of Momma's first new material since 2022's 'Household Name,' the lauded third
The idea of the papal conclave began in the late 1200s following Pope Gregory X's decree in an attempt to shield the process of selecting a
It's been about 70 years since electric guitar became the dominant instrument of popular music — a role it held for many generations
Four days before MJ Lenderman stopped in Toronto to promote his new album, 'Manning Fireworks,' the Asheville, NC musician announced he
Michael Keaton did a fine job hosting, Billie Eilish gave us someone to look up to, and Alec Baldwin, Maya Rudolph, Dana Carvey, and Andy
Tegan and Sara have been open with and generous to their fans across their 20-plus-year career. On top of releasing 10 studio albums, they
Canadian humour exists on a unique plane from the rest of the world. It's a type of comedy that's hard to describe — not quite British, not
Often, love stories caught on film present an account of either the beginning of a relationship (concluding with a loving embrace and the
Parker Finn's 2022 feature directorial debut, 'Smile,' could have been easy to pigeonhole as a younger sibling to 'It Follows.' The two
A Porridge Radio song is catharsis in action. Lead singer Dana Margolin always sounds like she's on the precipice of passing out, which
All "post-" genres are fucking stupid. It's true. Sorry to burst the bubble, but someone had to do it. Adding "post" to genres is a lazy
From the minute Christopher Reeve flew into the public conscious, he was an elevated being — out of this world, even. But after his
Over a decade and six albums that marked the turn of the last century, Boston's Karate chopped together an aesthetic that combined elements
On the aughts indie pop pinnacle 'Person Pitch,' Panda Bear channeled the very familiar sounds of '50s and '60s pop into something
A great television season is hard to pull off, but following it up with another comes with added pressure to stick with the core ideals that
There was a palpable excitement in the room at a packed MTELUS, as fans eagerly awaited the members of Fontaines D.C. to file onto the
With a second solid writing and performance week in a row, 'Saturday Night Live' was very entertaining, with a dynamic hosting turn by
Post-hardcore titans Touché Amoré still have more to say. Somehow it's already been fifteen years since the five-piece from L.A. made their
The Linda Lindas have come a long way since screaming about a "Racist, Sexist Boy" at the LA Public Library in 2021. And despite their
When Art the Clown and his Terrifier franchise officially arrived in 2016, most viewers hesitated to recognize the brutal antagonist as any
For a guy who has produced entire albums of grimy coke raps and was in that gross "Blurred Lines" video, Pharrell Williams has maintained a
The world already has more than enough entertainment about serial killers, but 'Woman of the Hour' at least tries to do something different
If you search "famous band" on Google right now, this broad query will likely bring up a Reddit post from r/music or perhaps a visual list
Few singer-songwriters in the Quebec Francophone scene have a knack for drama and dense orchestrations as Klô Pelgag does. Yet, on
In Ralph Bakshi's 'Cool World,' a femme fatale in a supposedly "created" cartoon world uses her wits and her sexuality to try and overcome
When the members of Balance and Composure were on the cusp of breaking up, they already knew it was a mistake. Internal divisions
Ahead of a Toronto critics screening, 'The Apprentice' director Ali Abbasi told the room full of critics that he would be returning after
There's something about a lazy holiday. Lounging around on long afternoons and warm nights make for easy days. It's easy to get lost in the
It is interesting to chart our vision of what the post-apocalypse might be. The shortage is never the same, but the outcome always is
The road beckons Japandroids. In song and on stage, there's always another bar, another girl or another gig to get to. They're a screaming