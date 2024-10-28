film news Archive

James Franco on His Friendship with Seth Rogen: "I Guess It's Over"
James Franco has confirmed that his friendship with Seth Rogen is "over," as they fell out after Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by
The topic of Oasis's opener for their UK and Ireland reunion dates has been the subject of speculation and mystery. After Cage the Elephant
Vancouver-based country artist —and former New Fave — Hannah Harlacher has returned with a new single just in time for spooky season
Despite dropping her breakthrough album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' more than a year ago, Chappell Roan is undeniably taking
Already the author of a 'Big Book of Beautiful Bass,' Rush's Geddy Lee will soon publish a new tome about his sizeable collection of
Blondie will share their first album since 2017 next year, per co-founding guitarist Chris Stein. On Instagram, Stein shared a black
Bassist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh, has died. He was 84. The news comes via the musician's official Instagram page
Having just premiered a new song on the radio, it now seems that LCD Soundsystem will be releasing an album, likely in in 2025. The news
Prolific Canadian musician and producer Ian Blurton's Future Now project has returned with plans for their sophomore album, previewed today
Jon Schaffer, guitarist of Florida metal outfit Iced Earth, has been sentenced to three years of probation for his involvement in the
Having completed the "Beauty" trilogy of albums with 'Shape Up' in 2022, the next chapter for the mystery-shrouded Leikeli47 seems to be
Nicolás Jaar has shared a pair of new albums. 'Piedras 1' and 'Piedras 2' arrive digitally today, ahead of a vinyl edition landing on
Lily Allen has been getting her bag by selling her feet pics on OnlyFans for some months now, and the weird dudes she has to deal with on
The historic Phoenix Concert Theatre has struck a deal in order to avoid closure. Previously scheduled to shutter its doors on January 15
Kurt Cobain's death was a tragedy on many levels. But here's a new layer of tragedy that we had never considered before: actor Helen Mirren
Happy 'Cartoon Darkness' day to all who celebrate! To keep the festivities going, Amyl and the Sniffers have newly announced a North
In a rare interview, Kate Bush has revealed her desire to work on new music — her first since 2011's '50 Words for Snow.' The elusive icon
With the arrival of his newest album 'Easygoing' today through Victory Pool, Lethbridge alt-country vet Skinny Dyck has announced a few
After Travis Scott finished settling lawsuits over the tragic 2021 Astroworld festival — which killed 10 people and injured hundreds more
As I Lay Dying somehow mounted a comeback after their vocalist went to jail for hiring a hitman to kill his estranged wife, but the wheels
I keep making my "Canada continues to out itself as telecommunications monopolies in a trench coat" joke — and while I still think it's
Toronto-based singer-songwriter Paesler has detailed the forthcoming release of her debut EP, 'when things do not dry they are heavy'
Neil Gaiman has reportedly offered to step down from the third and final season of the Prime Video fantasy drama 'Good Omens' in light of
Pop music these days is filled with tedious "lore" involving tabloid breakups and rumoured rivalries between stars. But Stevie Nicks has a
Winnipeg-born, Los Angeles-based experimental musician and composer claire rousay has recreated the bedroom set from her 'sentiment' album
The 2024 edition of premiere emo nostalgia festival When We Were Young took place in Las Vegas, NV, over the weekend. It was marred by a few
With Tokyo Police Club winding down for good, the band's Graham Wright has announced his next project: a music podcast about the struggle
Alt-rock songwriter Matthew Sweet is currently recuperating in Toronto after experiencing a "debilitating stroke," and his team has
Conor Oberst has given an update on his health nearly a month after Bright Eyes announced they had cancelled all remaining 2024
While his chemistry-filled 'Chicken Shop Date' interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg might be getting more buzz than the film he's promoting
Though Kathleen Edwards has a new Jason Isbell-produced album on the way, we'll first hear the singer-songwriter cover the late Tom Petty
After a lone Canadian date in Vancouver this year, Faye Webster will bring her tour in support of 'Underdressed at the Symphony' back north
Iron Maiden took time to eulogize late former vocalist Paul Di'Anno during a live performance Tuesday evening. During the metal icons'
Early last year, there were reports circulating about Almost Famous filmmaker Cameron Crowe working on a biopic about his friend and one of
Progressive metallers Jinjer have returned with details of their fifth album. 'Duél' is set for a February 7 release via Napalm Records
Ahead of playing Canada on tour next month, Circuit des Yeux has mapped out new dates for 2025. In the new year, singer and
Donovan Woods is gearing up to drop his new album, 'Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now,' in July, and has now announced a string
Before she releases her new album 'Patterns' this Friday (October 25), country star Kelsea Ballerini has announced a 2025 North American
New Colossus Festival — the annual event in New York City's Lower East Side that's as colossally super-stuffed with exciting emerging
Friko — the hotly-tipped Chicago band helmed by vocalist-guitarist Niko Kapetan and drummer Bailey Minzenberger — have announced a run of
Cindy Lee's enigmatic masterpiece 'Diamond Jubilee' has finally been released from its GeoCities/YouTube prison. The album is now streaming
Barack Obama is a big music guy, since he absolutely insists that he curates his own biannual playlists, despite many accusations to the
It's been 25 years since scuzzy Toronto rockers Tijuana Bibles first picked up their guitars, and the band is celebrating with a greatest
Calgary's GIRAF — Western Canada's biggest, boldest festival celebrating independent animation — is marking 20 years of outside-the-box
Yves Jarvis has dropped the video for new single "The Knife in Me," the first single from a new album due early 2025 and his first
Having recently announced their forthcoming new album 'Bloom' (out January 24 on Tricki-Woo Records), Nashville-based, Georgia-bred sister
For the last several years in the indie rock pantheon, Sharon Van Etten has needed no introduction. Now, she and her band, the Attachment
Victoria's top glam rock export Art d'Ecco has announced his fourth studio album, previewed today by its title track. The follow-up to
Toronto heavy music festival Prepare the Ground continues to march toward its 2025 edition with the reveal of 10 new acts. Organizers have
Mereba has announced her first album since 2019. The artist will share 'The Breeze Grew a Fire' on February 14 via Secretly Canadian. The