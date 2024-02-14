film features
Molly McGlynn Gives Voice to Universal Struggles of 'Fitting In'
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2024
In an alternative universe, writer and director Molly McGlynn would’ve been granted the budget to properly set her sophomore feature during...
Exclaim! Readers Reveal Their Favourite Albums, Films and TV of 2023
PUBLISHED Jan 29, 2024
Here at Exclaim!, we've already shared our lists of the best albums, films and TV shows. Now, as we put 2023 behind us, we're taking one...
Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in January 2024
PUBLISHED Jan 16, 2024
Happy 2024, everyone! We've made it to another year and, as the weather turns frigid across the country, there's no better time to ditch un...
9 Iconic 'Mean Girls' Quotes That Have Entered the Lexicon
PUBLISHED Jan 8, 2024
In the two decades since Mean Girls' initial release, the teen comedy has become more than just a movie: it's a wellspring of unforgettable...
Exclaim!'s 10 Most Anticipated Films of 2024
PUBLISHED Jan 5, 2024
After Barbenheimer saved cinema last year, we're anxious to see what the silver screen has to offer in 2024. A couple films from 2023 carry...
We've Edited a Bunch of Album Covers with Disney's Public Domain 'Steamboat Willie' Mouse
PUBLISHED Jan 5, 2024
On New Year's Day, shortly after the stroke of midnight, the earliest version of Disney's Mickey Mouse from 1928 short Steamboat Willie ent...
Here Are the Three Things Exclaim! Gave a 10/10 in 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2023
It's easy to give out a 10/10 score in hindsight. To award an album, film or TV show a perfect score when it's first released, however, is...
Jeffrey Wright on the Truths of 'American Fiction': "I Was Living a Pretty Near Approximation to That Myself"
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2023
"There can be something cathartic in the process of working on a project such as this," actor Jeffrey Wright tells Exclaim! during a press...