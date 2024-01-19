film features
Christmas Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in December 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2023
It's the most wonderful time of the year! We've officially landed in "Let's circle back in the new year" email territory, and, now more tha...
The 10 Best Films You Didn't See in 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2023
Canadian films feature prominently in this year's collection of hidden gems, with striking new voices and visually rich filmmakers making t...
Exclaim!'s 10 Most Disappointing Films of 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 8, 2023
Expectation and hype can be a real killer of joy — something that's particularly true when it comes to film. Whether it's Adam Driver fight...
Exclaim! Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Film and TV Presents of 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 7, 2023
Sure, we all enjoy marathon viewings of trash TV on streaming services — but for the true cinephile, nothing beats a great film on Blu-ray...
Exclaim!'s 10 Best TV Series of 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2023
Every few weeks, it feels like a new series sets the internet ablaze and becomes must-see television (or more accurately, must-see streamin...
Exclaim!'s 20 Best Films of 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2023
Without a doubt, the cinematic highlight of the year was Barbenheimer. Sure, it's a silly internet portmanteau, but what it produced should...
'Scott Pilgrim' Returns to a "Cool Cartoon Version of Toronto" That Maybe Never Existed
PUBLISHED Nov 23, 2023
Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of the wildly popular and acclaimed Scott Pilgrim comic book series, arrived in Toronto the day before his pres...
'Saltburn' Director Emerald Fennell Goes from Promising Young Director to Uncompromising Auteur
PUBLISHED Nov 21, 2023
"You can't bullshit her," Barry Keoghan says over Zoom from a Saltburn-esque looking set in Los Angeles. "She's all-knowing," agrees Jaco...