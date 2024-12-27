When you think about Timothée Chalamet's French-Canadian connection, your mind may go directly to his tenure on Denis Villeneuve's Dune. However, a minor acting role in his early days may have primed him in his pursuit of the Quebecois.

Recently, the actor finally got his chance to speak with Nardwuar, who, of course, pulled out some Bob Dylan-related ephemera in honour of A Complete Unknown. He would be remiss not to bring some CanCon into their chat, as he reminded Chalamet of a Disney commercial he once filmed.

"Nardwuar with the deep cuts!" Chalamet exclaimed, before detailing the time he was the French Canadian casting for a Disney World ad. "They liked me so much, I got the American role on that too." He showed off his line from the commercial he received dialect training for, which sounds like "C'est super, papa!" — but perhaps this anglophone reporter is wrong.

Chalamet also revealed his grandmother is Canadian, and is from Brantford, ON. We'll induct him into the honorary Canadian Hall of Fame gladly.

The whole interview is nearly an hour long, and also includes a snippet of Chalamet saying he credits his luck in his acting career to being knighted by Lil B. Watch it in full below.