Film screenings at the TIFF Lightbox have been cancelled tonight (July 16) due to "technical issues from the city-wide power outage."

Following the massive storm that hit Ontario earlier today, much of Toronto is facing everything from lost hydro to severe flooding. The King Street West theatre is no exception. TIFF announced via Twitter that the Lightbox will be closed, and all screenings scheduled for this evening will no longer happen.

Ticketholders for July 16 showings — including a TIFF advance screening of Sing Sing, Yintah, Escape, Indian 2, Last Summer and more — have been contacted directly.