Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are creating a new scripted television series for Bell Media.

The media giant announced Wednesday (December 18) that the duo have inked a deal for their Point Grey Pictures company to produce an original series for CTV and streaming platform Crave. Further details about the series have yet to be revealed.

Rogen and Goldberg shared in a statement they hope the Bell Media deal leads to "creatively exciting and financially lucrative work that flows forth from our alliance like syrup from a well-tapped maple tree."

They added, "Canada is the greatest country on Earth and deserves the greatest content on Earth."

Earlier this year, Rogen and Goldberg adapted their Sausage Party film for eight-part series Sausage Party: Foodtopia, and executive produced CBC competition show The Great Canadian Pottery Throwdown.

In March, Rogen will star in new Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio.