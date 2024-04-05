Psych! Denis Villeneuve Is Working on 'Dune 3' After All

Denis Villeneuve literally just said that he was going to "step back" from the Dune franchise and might not do a third film, but now it's been confirmed that he's already developing Dune Messiah.

Production company Legendary Pictures, which was behind the first two Dune films, confirmed to Variety that it was working with Villeneuve to develop a third instalment in the series.

From the sound of things, the project is still in its very early stages — but with Dune: Part Two having been a financial and critical success, everyone is presumably keen to get the new project off the ground soon.

Meanwhile, Legendary is also reportedly in talks with the Quebec filmmaker for an adaptation of Annie Jacobson's newly released nonfiction book Nuclear War: A Scenario.