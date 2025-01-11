Mel Gibson says the long-delayed sequel to his 2004 film The Passion of the Christ is "an acid trip" that will begin shooting in 2026.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast behind his latest directorial effort Flight Risk, Gibson shared that his next biblical epic will be titled The Resurrection of Christ.

"I'm hoping next year sometime," Gibson shared of the shooting schedule. "There's a lot required because it is — I'll just tell you this, it's an acid trip.

"I've never read anything like it. My brother [Donal Gibson] and I and [screenwriter Randall Wallace] all sort of congregated on this, so there's some good heads put together, but there's some crazy stuff," he added.

Gibson told Rogan that he's aiming to have Jim Caviezel reprise his role as Jesus Christ two decades on from The Passion of the Christ. That film was nominated for a trio of Oscars in 2005, including Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

"It's very ambitious, that's all I'll say. It took a long time to write. It's really ambitious and it goes from the fall of the angels to the death of the last apostle," Gibson continued of the sequel.

"I don't have a start date, I just have to begin pre-production and see what happens, and it's just gonna roll in its own time. It's taking its own time. I thought it was late. I thought I was taking too long, but it's probably just right. It's when it's supposed to be."

Flight Risk arrives in theatres January 24 and stars Mark Wahlberg, Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery.