After announcing their End of the Road world tour all the way back in 2018, KISS finally played their last concert ever (until they launch their hologram show in 2027, anyway) at the beginning of December 2023. The tongue-waggling rockers will be releasing a five-part documentary commemorating said final tour — which unfortunately didn't include scheduled concerts in Ottawa and Toronto due to a bout of the flu that had Paul Stanley wondering if it was his time.

Stanley shared the news on social media, taking to the platform formerly known as Twitter on Friday (October 4) to share a photo of his wife, Erin Sutton, sitting cross-legged on a couch while apparently giving an interview for the doc (they just had to outdo Peter Jackson's already-too-long The Beatles: Get Back, didn't they?).

Earlier this year, KISS sold the rights to their recorded catalogue, name and likeness to Pophouse, the Swedish company that helmed the ABBA Voyage hologram thing.