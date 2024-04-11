Ice Spice to Make Acting Debut in Spike Lee's 'High and Low'

Ice Spice is officially in ha acting mood. As Variety reports, the buzzy Bronx hip-hop star will make her cinematic debut in Spike Lee's new film, High and Low.

Production has already begun on the legendary director's latest — an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's classic 1963 crime thriller — which will see him continue his partnership with lead actor Denzel Washington that began with 1990's Mo' Better Blues. This will be Washington and Lee's first time working together since 2006's Inside Man.

The director wrote the script for his first feature-length film since 2020's Da 5 Bloods alongside playwright Alan Fox. Ice Spice, meanwhile, is getting ready to finally release her debut album Y2K sometime this year.