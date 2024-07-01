Here's Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in July 2024

The start of a new month means a new slate of things to watch on Netflix Canada — but it also means waving goodbye to a few old favourites.

In addition to adding a pile of shows and movies, Netflix is deleting a dozen films from its service. This includes four Indiana Jones films, three Expendables flicks and two Now You See Me instalments.

Rounding out the list of departing films are Good Burger, Big Fat Liar and Minions.

See the full list below, along with the dates they're exiting Netflix. If you're keen to watch any of those, act fast! See everything coming to streaming services, including Disney+, Prime Video and Crave here.

Leaving Netflix Canada in July 2024:

Good Burger (July 3)

Big Fat Liar (July 4)

Now You See Me (July 25)

Now You See Me 2 (July 25)

The Expendables (July 31)

The Expendables 2 (July 31)

The Expendables 3 (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (July 31)

Minions (July 31)