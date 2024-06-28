Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in July 2024

For the second month in a row, something is afoot in the house of Netflix — the streamer's monthly offerings have yet again arrived without their signature sizzle reel, meaning we're have to make our own decisions about what to watch.
What hasn't faltered is the first-of-the-month drop, with July 1 (otherwise known as Sufjan Stevens's birthday, if you prefer not to celebrate the colonial holiday) ushering in A Quiet Place, Bodies Bodies Bodies, She's All That, Step Brothers and more.
The rest of the month sees the arrival of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1; Mamma Mia! and its musically matched sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on July 7; the 2018 Slender Man movie on July 14; Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle, arriving July 19; and a pair of Zoolanders on July 22.
These comings beget the goings, and as such, throughout July, we're saying goodbye to some Indiana Jones movies, the first three Expendables films, Minions and more.
Kind of a slim month, all things considered. Please embrace this opportunity to touch grass! Or maybe just check out what Disney+, Paramount +, MUBI, Prime Video and more have to offer in July.
July 1
A Quiet Place
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
Ambulance
The Bad Guys
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Fried Green Tomatoes
Grown Ups 2
Kindergarten Cop
The New Romantic
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Resident Evil: Vendetta
She's All That
Step Brothers
July 2
SPRINT *
July 3
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F -*
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 *
The Man with 1000 Kids *
July 4
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 *
Jack Reacher
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 *
July 5
Accepted
Desperate Lies *
Goyo *
The Imaginary *
July 7
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Mitsuki's Disappearance
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
July 8
Clueless
July 9
The Boyfriend *
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn *
July 10
Eva Lasting: Season 2 *
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 *
Receiver *
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 *
Wild Wild Punjab *
July 11
Another Self: Season 2 *
Vanished into the Night *
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 *
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 *
July 12
Blame the Game *
The Champion *
Exploding Kittens *
Lobola Man *
July 14
Slender Man
X
July 15
Wonderoos *
July 16
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester *
Homicide: Los Angeles *
July 17
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 *
T・P BON: Season 2 *
July 18
Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 1 *
Master of the House *
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 *
July 19
Find Me Falling *
Skywalkers: A Love Story *
Sweet Home: Season 3 *
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 *
July 21
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 *
July 22
Zoolander
Zoolander 2
July 24
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam *
Love of my life *
Resurrected Rides *
July 25
The Decameron *
Kleo: Season 2 *
Tokyo Swindlers *
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
July 26
Blockers
The Dragon Prince: Season 6 *
Elite: Season 8 *
House of Ga'a *
Non Negotiable *
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 (new episodes) *
July 31
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa *
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 *
Leaving Netflix
Good Burger (July 3)
Big Fat Liar (July 4)
Now You See Me (July 25)
Now You See Me 2 (July 25)
The Expendables (July 31)
The Expendables 2 (July 31)
The Expendables 3 (July 31)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (July 31)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (July 31)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (July 31)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (July 31)
Minions (July 31)
* Netflix Original