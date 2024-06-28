Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in July 2024

For the second month in a row, something is afoot in the house of Netflix — the streamer's monthly offerings have yet again arrived without their signature sizzle reel, meaning we're have to make our own decisions about what to watch.

What hasn't faltered is the first-of-the-month drop, with July 1 (otherwise known as Sufjan Stevens's birthday, if you prefer not to celebrate the colonial holiday) ushering in A Quiet Place, Bodies Bodies Bodies, She's All That, Step Brothers and more.

The rest of the month sees the arrival of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1; Mamma Mia! and its musically matched sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on July 7; the 2018 Slender Man movie on July 14; Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle, arriving July 19; and a pair of Zoolanders on July 22.

These comings beget the goings, and as such, throughout July, we're saying goodbye to some Indiana Jones movies, the first three Expendables films, Minions and more.

Kind of a slim month, all things considered. Please embrace this opportunity to touch grass! Or maybe just check out what Disney+, Paramount +, MUBI, Prime Video and more have to offer in July.

July 1

A Quiet Place

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

Ambulance

The Bad Guys

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Fried Green Tomatoes

Grown Ups 2

Kindergarten Cop

The New Romantic

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Resident Evil: Vendetta

She's All That

Step Brothers

July 2

SPRINT *

July 3

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F -*

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 *

The Man with 1000 Kids *

July 4

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 *

Jack Reacher

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 *



July 5

Accepted

Desperate Lies *

Goyo *

The Imaginary *

July 7

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Mitsuki's Disappearance

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

July 8

Clueless

July 9

The Boyfriend *

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn *

July 10

Eva Lasting: Season 2 *

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 *

Receiver *

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 *

Wild Wild Punjab *

July 11

Another Self: Season 2 *

Vanished into the Night *

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 *

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 *

July 12

Blame the Game *

The Champion *

Exploding Kittens *

Lobola Man *

July 14

Slender Man

X

July 15

Wonderoos *

July 16

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester *

Homicide: Los Angeles *

July 17

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 *

T・P BON: Season 2 *

July 18

Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 1 *

Master of the House *

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 *

July 19

Find Me Falling *

Skywalkers: A Love Story *

Sweet Home: Season 3 *

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 *

July 21

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 *

July 22

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

July 24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam *

Love of my life *

Resurrected Rides *

July 25

The Decameron *

Kleo: Season 2 *

Tokyo Swindlers *

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

July 26

Blockers

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 *

Elite: Season 8 *

House of Ga'a *

Non Negotiable *

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 (new episodes) *

July 31

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa *

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 *

Leaving Netflix

Good Burger (July 3)

Big Fat Liar (July 4)

Now You See Me (July 25)

Now You See Me 2 (July 25)

The Expendables (July 31)

The Expendables 2 (July 31)

The Expendables 3 (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (July 31)

Minions (July 31)

* Netflix Original