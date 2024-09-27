It's spooky season — and what could be scarier than getting catfished by someone pretending to be Tegan and Sara?

The documentary Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara is coming to Disney+ in October alongside a pile of other content. Also on the music front, Bruce Springsteen's Road Diary will arrive to teach fans about what a concert is.

Also on the Halloween-y front, FX's American Horror Stories will drop a few new eps, and spooky-adjacent shows Only Murders in the Building, Agatha All Along and What We Do in the Shadows will give non-horror fans a chance to safely dabble in murder, witches and vampires.

Excitingly, this month also sees the arrival of Anangong Miigaading, an official Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) version of Star Wars: A New Hope. There are also episodes from two notable school-set sitcoms: Abbott Elementary and English Teacher.

Check out Disney+'s October schedule below. See all of the month's streaming offerings, including Netflix, Prime Video and more, here.

October 1

FX's English Teacher (New Episode)

Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)



October 2

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Last Days of the Space Age (All Episodes)

Mickey's Spooky Stories (All Episodes)

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Seoul Busters (New Episodes)

Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)



October 3

Hold Your Breath

Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)



October 4

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

Shortstober with Big City Greens

Spookiz: The Movie

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)



October 5

FX's Social Studies (New Episode)

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)



October 6

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



October 7

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Bluey Minisodes (New Episodes)

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

The Solar Opposites Halloween Special 2: The Hunt for Brown October



October 8

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

FX's English Teacher (New Episode)

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)



October 9

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

La Máquina (All Episodes)

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Seoul Busters (New Episodes)

Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)



October 10

Abbott Elementary (S4, Premiere Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)



October 11

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Mr. Crocket

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: A New Short from The Simpsons

FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)



October 12

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (Premiere Episode)

FX's Social Studies (New Episode)

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)



October 13

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



October 15

FX's American Horror Stories (Instalment 3, Five New Episodes)

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

FX's English Teacher (New Episode)

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, Premiere Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET



October 16

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Me & Mickey Season 3 Halloween Special

Me & Winnie the Pooh Season 2 Halloween Special

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Nemesis (All Episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Season 2 Halloween Special Episodes

Seoul Busters (New Episodes)

Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)

Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House Halloween Special



October 17

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)



October 18

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Fanatical: Catfishing of Tegan and Sara

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)

Rivals (All Episodes)



October 19

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

FX's Social Studies (New Episode)

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)



October 20

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



October 21

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Carved

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET



October 22

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

What We Do in the Shadows (S6, Three-Episode Premiere)



October 23

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Seoul Busters (New Episodes)



October 24

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET



October 25

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Fly

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)



October 26

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)



October 27

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope



October 28

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET



October 29

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)



October 30

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episodes) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Seoul Busters (New Episodes)



October 31

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET