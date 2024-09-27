It's spooky season — and what could be scarier than getting catfished by someone pretending to be Tegan and Sara?
The documentary Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara is coming to Disney+ in October alongside a pile of other content. Also on the music front, Bruce Springsteen's Road Diary will arrive to teach fans about what a concert is.
Also on the Halloween-y front, FX's American Horror Stories will drop a few new eps, and spooky-adjacent shows Only Murders in the Building, Agatha All Along and What We Do in the Shadows will give non-horror fans a chance to safely dabble in murder, witches and vampires.
Excitingly, this month also sees the arrival of Anangong Miigaading, an official Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) version of Star Wars: A New Hope. There are also episodes from two notable school-set sitcoms: Abbott Elementary and English Teacher.
Check out Disney+'s October schedule below. See all of the month's streaming offerings, including Netflix, Prime Video and more, here.
October 1
FX's English Teacher (New Episode)
Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale
Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)
October 2
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Last Days of the Space Age (All Episodes)
Mickey's Spooky Stories (All Episodes)
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Seoul Busters (New Episodes)
Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)
October 3
Hold Your Breath
Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)
October 4
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)
Shortstober with Big City Greens
Spookiz: The Movie
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)
October 5
FX's Social Studies (New Episode)
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
October 6
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
October 7
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Bluey Minisodes (New Episodes)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
The Solar Opposites Halloween Special 2: The Hunt for Brown October
October 8
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
FX's English Teacher (New Episode)
Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)
October 9
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
La Máquina (All Episodes)
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Seoul Busters (New Episodes)
Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)
October 10
Abbott Elementary (S4, Premiere Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)
October 11
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Mr. Crocket
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: A New Short from The Simpsons
FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)
October 12
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (Premiere Episode)
FX's Social Studies (New Episode)
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
October 13
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
October 15
FX's American Horror Stories (Instalment 3, Five New Episodes)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
FX's English Teacher (New Episode)
Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, Premiere Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
October 16
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Me & Mickey Season 3 Halloween Special
Me & Winnie the Pooh Season 2 Halloween Special
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Nemesis (All Episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Season 2 Halloween Special Episodes
Seoul Busters (New Episodes)
Tell Me Lies (S2, New Episode)
Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House Halloween Special
October 17
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Reasonable Doubt (S2, New Episode)
October 18
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Fanatical: Catfishing of Tegan and Sara
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)
Rivals (All Episodes)
October 19
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
FX's Social Studies (New Episode)
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
October 20
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
October 21
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Carved
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
October 22
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
What We Do in the Shadows (S6, Three-Episode Premiere)
October 23
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Seoul Busters (New Episodes)
October 24
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
October 25
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Fly
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
FX's The Old Man (S2, New Episode)
October 26
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
October 27
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope
October 28
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
October 29
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
Only Murders in the Building (S4, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)
October 30
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (New Episodes) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Seoul Busters (New Episodes)
October 31
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET