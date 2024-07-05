We live in a society for real. Disney heiress/documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney has ceased donations to the Democratic Party as calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 American election grow following his weak performance at the presidential debate last week.

Yes, we do indeed live in a world where the descendant of an entertainment corporation founder holds sway in the battle between a convicted felon and the guy whose dog can't stop munching the ankles of the Secret Service. And, with the dystopian SCOTUS immunity ruling looming over November's US election, things pretty much can't get any worse south of the border — unless you live in Disney's world (not to be confused with Disney World, of course).

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," Disney said in a statement to CNBC [via Deadline].

Disney's solution to the geriatric presidency problem can be found in one Vice President Kamala Harris; "We have an excellent vice president," she continued. "If Democrats would tolerate any of her perceived shortcomings even one tenth as much as they have tolerated Biden's (and let's not kid ourselves about where race and gender figure in that inequity) and if Democrats can find a way to stop quibbling and rally around her, we can win this election by a lot."

Speaking of Dems megadonors, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has also advocated for Biden to step down from the presidential race.

As the kids say, "we're cooked," folks.