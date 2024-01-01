Established in 2006,

Kazoo! Festival

is an annual festival hosted by Guelph-based non-profit organization Kazoo! which aims to promote emerging artists through the festival and other events throughout the year. Connecting the community and local artists through music is the organization’s pride, but the festival is more than just music: the organizers work with other arts organizers, promoters and community groups to feature literary events, film screenings, multimedia performances, visual art and more.

Since its inception, more than 500 artists have performed at the festival, including

DOOMSQUAD

,

the Powers

,

Weaves

,

Jessy Lanza

,

Destroyer

,

U.S. Girls

,

Clairmont the Second

,

Dusted

,

Deerhoof

,

Timber Timbre

,

Homeshake

,

METZ

and

Cadence Weapon

. Performances takes place at different venues around Guelph, from shops to galleries to restaurants, and attendees can buy an all-access weekend pass that will allow them to hop around venues at will.

The festival also features a Kazoo! Print Expo which features comic artists, zinesters and printmakers. The festival has also partnered with local organization

Guelph Night Market

, where DIY creators sell homemade wares. The festival wraps up with their annual pancake breakfast, where exhausted festival-goers can cap off their experience with one final heaping of food and music.