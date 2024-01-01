Boots and Hearts Music Festival
Oro-Medonte, ON
Canada’s largest country music festival
In only a few years, Boots and Hearts has established itself as Canada’s largest country music festival. After the wild success of its inaugural edition, held at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2012, the festival moved to the much bigger Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, where the festival now returns to every August. Boots and Hearts has grown to a massive four-day fest, with as many as 45,000 attendees every day of the event.
Every year, thousands of fans set up camp on the event grounds to see some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and Kid Rock, and to discover up-and-coming talent at the Emerging Artist Showcase. The festival was awarded “Festival of the Year” from the Canadian Country Music Association consecutively from 2014–2016, as well as “Festival of the Year” by Canadian Music Week in 2015.
Boots and Hearts offers a VIP experience for festival goers who want to live the high life, which offers a separate entrance, exclusive viewing areas, private bars and food vendors, and more. Additionally, there’s plenty of different options for accomodations, varying from regular campsites, RV sites, and RV sites with hydro.
The festival has gained a dedicated following, with attendees coming back year after year to sport their cowboy boots and jam out to the music. Boots and Hearts chronicles their fans’ experiences using the hashtag #BootsLife on all of their social media platforms.