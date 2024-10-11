Chantal Kreviazuk – enter for a chance to win tickets to the show at FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines!

Published Oct 11, 2024

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Chantal Kreviazuk at the premier FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines on November 6!

Join JUNO and Grammy Award-winning artist Chantal Kreviazuk for an unforgettable evening filled with her signature soulful vocals and timeless hits, including tracks from her triple platinum album Colour Moving and Still. Don’t miss this show, part of FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre's exciting 24/25 season.

To enter, simply fill out the form below. Contest closes on November 1.