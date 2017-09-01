comedy streams
'South Park' Gets Back to the Old School in New Season 21 Trailer
PUBLISHED Aug 31, 2017
If you've been itching for the delayed South Park to finally return, we've finally got one step closer to Season 21. Today (August 31) Trey...
Brad Pitt Faces the Politics of War in a Second Trailer for 'War Machine'
PUBLISHED May 10, 2017
Brad Pitt is set to make the jump to the world of Netflix exclusives later this month with the arrival of War Machine, and a second trailer...
Watch the 'Workaholics' Boys Get Back Together in the Teaser for 'Game Over, Man!'
PUBLISHED May 8, 2017
Workaholics completed its seven-season run on TV earlier this year, leaving cast members and co-creators Anders Holm, Adam Devine and Blake...
Dave Chappelle Talks O.J. and ISIS in Trailer for New Netflix Specials
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2017
After a triumphant hosting gig on SNL, Dave Chappelle is finally returning with two brand new standup specials. Though they don't land unti...
"Weird Al" Yankovic
"Perform This Way" (video)
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
"Weird Al" Yankovic rarely holds back when it comes to his playful digs at pop celebrities, and one shouldn't expect anything less when it...
"Weird Al" Yankovic
'Alpocalypse' (album stream)
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Truly in a category all his own, famed parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic has had a whirlwind career since releasing his self-titled debut in 198...
Nardwuar the Human Serviette
vs. Eric Andre
PUBLISHED Aug 29, 2016
The titular star of The Eric Andre Show recently launched the fourth season of his show on Adult Swim, and he's currently in the midst of a...
Brother Nature
Trailer
PUBLISHED Aug 5, 2016
SNL fans will find a lot to love in the trailer for Brother Nature. In addition to being produced by Lorne Michaels, the comedy is packed w...