comedy streams Archive

Megan Thee Stallion Reunites with Spiritbox for New Single "TYG"
In an unexpected and genre-melding collaboration, Megan Thee Stallion has yet another new song with Spritibox. "TYG" — the eighth track on
Grab your wine guitars — the Beaches have shared a short documentary about the lead-up to their headlining show at Budweiser Stage. Running
Vancouver-based synthpop mastermind Devours has launched us into his next era with the release of new single "Swordswallower (Zendaya's
Romy and Sampha have shared a new collaborative single. The friends and Young labelmates come together on "I'm on Your Team," which you
The highly anticipated second season of 'Severance' arrives in January, and we now have a new teaser for the new batch of
LCD Soundsystem have shared a new song called "x-ray eyes."The song premiered on London, UK's NTS Radio, and it was uploaded to the band's
Majestic Park — the project comprised of Vincent Crawford and Turtle Johnny's Chris Shackleton — have announced their emergence with an EP
Over the weekend, Joni Mitchell played her first Los Angeles show in 28 years at the Hollywood Bowl, during which she dusted off deeper cut
Flying Lotus recently returned to music with the new songs "Garmonbozia" and "Ingo Swann," but it seems his main focus at the moment
Piano punk songwriter and college radio broadcaster Chris-a-riffic is a Vancouver hero, which is why some local bands teamed up to celebrate
Tyler, the Creator is releasing his new album 'CHROMAKOPIA' in one week, and he's shared another taste of his eighth project
Nearly a year to the day of its release, Danny Brown has delivered a deluxe edition of his sixth studio album 'Quaranta.' The Exclaim! cover
Another week has come and gone; some would say more quickly than usual, given the Thanksgiving Monday statutory holiday here in Canada
The expanded, deluxe edition of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1982 album 'Long After Dark' has arrived. Out today via Geffen / UMe, you
Ahead of supporting the Canadian dates of JJ Wilde's North American tour set to begin later this month, Vancouver sister act Fionn have
A veteran songwriter noted for his '90s CanCon hit "Chevrolet Way" and a member of the Vancouver jazz rock ensemble Brasstronaut, Tariq has
Nardwuar has long been the gift-giver when it comes to his unparalleled, illuminating interviews, but English producer Fred again.. has
A decade since their emergence, Brasstronaut/Zolas spinoff Unalaska have finally released their debut album, with '001' available now
Dorothea Paas announced her upcoming record 'Think of Mist' last month and shared lead single "Autumn Roses," and now she's shared
Toronto jangle pop heroes Ducks Ltd. have shared another loosie. The single "Grim Symmetry" is out now, as the band prepare to hit the road
Following the March release of No. 1 CBC Music charting single "Need Nothing," Saskatoon-hailing neo-soul singer-songwriter Katie Tupper
ML Buch has shared a new piano piece called "getting to know each other," part of a section1 solo piano compilation arriving on November 22
Patrick Watson has returned with a new single, "Silencio," inspired by losing his voice completely for three months. It's the first release
There's no need to issue a special request: Montreal art rockers Bon Enfant have unleashed their new album 'Démande speciale' today via
Charli XCX took the weekend off after releasing her 'BRAT' remix album 'Brat and it's completely different but also still brat,' but now
Thanksgiving weekend has once again snuck up on us. It's a tricky holiday, between all the colonialism and the family politics — but a
Following their 2023 record 'Data Doom,' Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared their new single "i-Candy" via Greenway Records
Montreal-based rapper Skiifall returns with his new single "Problems," a lovers rock anthem produced by Kenny Beats. "Problems" offers the
Toronto pop rock songwriter Alyson McNamara has returned with her first new material since 2021's 'Let Me Sleep.' The double single
Mustafa has shared a new video for "Leaving Toronto," taken from his recently released debut album 'Dunya.' In the visual, the Exclaim!
Terra Lightfoot is back with a new offering — a gentle acoustic version of 'Healing Power' closer "Out of Time."Performed with "best friend
Maggie Rogers dropped her most recent album, 'Don't Forget Me,' this past April, and she'll be playing Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum
Continuing to deliver queer dancehall anthems following the release of his 'Pink Fraternity' album, Toronto's Lexxicon has shared a new
Clairo will soon play Toronto as one of our can't-miss concerts in October, and we can only home she'll bring the same energy with covers
A collage in both lineup and sound, Sagittaire with Ascetic Faces is the name of a new Los Angeles collective whose second-ever single
The Golden Age of Digital Shorts was more than a decade ago, as Andy Samberg left 'Saturday Night Live' in 2012, and the Lonely Island
October has returned to us, just like Adam Gontier to Three Days Grace. As is seasonally predicted, the fruits of this week's harvest of
Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe" is an inarguable runaway hit, the song that propelled Roan to her current state of troubled superstardom
What's better than an electronic music playlist? The answer is an electronic music playlist curated by an electronic artist, of course. In
'Joker: Folie à Deux,' Todd Phillips's musical sequel to 2019's 'Joker,' is out today — it's not very good! Joaquin Phoenix returns as
Montreal's Pressure Pin — the artsy egg punk solo project of La Sécurité's Kenny Smith — returns today with the release of his second EP
Sleater-Kinney have shared "This Time," the latest taste of 'Little Rope Deluxe,' an expanded version of their eleventh album. The album
Babe, wake up, new Kaytrabino just dropped. As Kaytranada vibes his way through North America for the 'TIMELESS' tour, he continues his fan
Twenty-four years after terrorizing children everywhere — including yours truly — with the CGI "Rock DJ" music video, Robbie Williams is ba
ML Buch made one of our favourite albums of last year with the jaw-dropping 'Suntub' — probably the best guitar album of the decade
Before Mother Mother, the band's founding members were a trio simply named Mother — and now they're throwing back to those early days by
America's local band Cheekface have enlisted their friend Jeff Rosenstock's baritone sax chops on their latest single. Don't be fooled by
Despite releasing her album 'Underdressed at the Symphony' earlier this year, Faye Webster is already back with a new single. "After the
Fresh off one of the year's best albums, Waxahatchee has released a new song. A video for "Much Ado About Nothing" is out now. The song is
Months away from Nosferatu arriving in theatres, Robert Eggers's new film now has an official trailer.While the film's first tease focused