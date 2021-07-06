comedy reviews
I Think You Should Love Season 2 of 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson'
Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin
PUBLISHED Jul 6, 2021
Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin and the rest of their colleagues on I Think You Should Leave return with another impressive six-episode run that b...
'Bo Burnham: Inside' Could Be the Definitive Piece of Pandemic Art, Flaws and All
Directed by Bo Burnham
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2021
Well over a year into the pandemic, we're all probably a little burnt out on people talking about their own personal quarantine journeys. I...
Saturday Night Live: Anya Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X
May 22, 2021
PUBLISHED May 23, 2021
Reflective and surprisingly emotional, the season 46 finale of Saturday Night Live was quite a feat, steered well by host Anya Taylor-Joy a...
Saturday Night Live: Keegan-Michael Key & Olivia Rodrigo
May 15, 2021
PUBLISHED May 16, 2021
A generous and grateful Keegan-Michael Key and a dramatic Olivia Rodrigo gave their all to Saturday Night Live, and their efforts paid off....
Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk & Miley Cyrus
May 8, 2021
PUBLISHED May 9, 2021
Elon Musk was not, in fact, the worst-ever host in the history of Saturday Night Live, Grimes turned up in a sketch, and Miley Cyrus came i...
Saturday Night Live: Carey Mulligan & Kid Cudi
April 10, 2021
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2021
Carey Mulligan was rather understated as a dutiful host who often masked her British accent to play Americans, while Kid Cudi was effervesc...
Saturday Night Live: Daniel Kaluuya & St. Vincent
April 3, 2021
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2021
Fantastic efforts by St. Vincent and Daniel Kaluuya, who had some inspired writing to sink his teeth into, made this an excellent episode....
Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig & Dua Lipa
December 19, 2020
PUBLISHED Mar 28, 2021
A starkly dark yet sexed up Saturday Night Live warmly welcomed hall-of-fame former cast member Kristen Wiig and pop singer Dua Lipa for a...