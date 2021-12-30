comedy reviews
Saturday Night Live: Paul Rudd
December 18, 2021
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2021
Kudos to SNL for making some kind of Christmas show happen last-minute, after the exponential rise in COVID-19 infections in New York force...
Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish
December 11, 2021
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2021
Saturday Night Live celebrated Kate McKinnon's first appearance this season by leaning on her heavily, and Billie Eilish was an endearingly...
Saturday Night Live: Simu Liu & Saweetie
November 20, 2021
PUBLISHED Nov 21, 2021
Kim's Convenience and MCU star Simu Liu made history and was in some good sketches and Saweetie rapped about, sang about, and shook a lot o...
Saturday Night Live: Jonathan Majors & Taylor Swift
November 13, 2021
PUBLISHED Nov 14, 2021
Not for a lack of energy and effort on their part, Jonathan Majors and Taylor Swift found themselves on an uneven episode of Saturday Night...
Saturday Night Live: Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile
October 23, 2021
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2021
Still missing in action: Kate McKinnon. But back in action: Kyle Mooney. And after being a recurring, dominant force last week, Bowen Yang...
Saturday Night Live: Kim Kardashian West & Halsey
October 9, 2021
PUBLISHED Oct 10, 2021
In spite of Kim Kardashian West's enthusiasm and two dynamic performances by Halsey, Saturday Night Live featured a lot of stilted acting a...
Saturday Night Live: Owen Wilson & Kacey Musgraves
October 2, 2021
PUBLISHED Oct 3, 2021
Owen Wilson was a funny host who has some fine writing and sketches to sink his teeth into and Kacey Musgraves gave us a lot to talk and th...
Here's the Problem with 'The Problem with Jon Stewart'
PUBLISHED Sep 30, 2021
With The Daily Show, Jon Stewart introduced a brand of political rage-humour that John Oliver later perfected and social media absolutely r...