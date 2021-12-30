comedy reviews
Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph & Jack Harlow
March 27, 2021
PUBLISHED Mar 28, 2021
Usually, the first episode after several weeks off is a stinker for Saturday Night Live, and this was certainly the case for Maya Rudolph's...
Saturday Night Live: Nick Jonas
February 27, 2021
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2021
Nick Jonas was a great double-threat, hosting and performing two songs, and, ahead of a one-month hiatus, Saturday Night Live's cast and cr...
Saturday Night Live: Regé-Jean Page & Bad Bunny
February 20, 2021
PUBLISHED Feb 21, 2021
Sure, it played up the sex stuff with Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page hosting but with musical guest Bad Bunny game to appear in sketches, this...
Saturday Night Live: Regina King & Nathaniel Rateliff
February 13, 2021
PUBLISHED Feb 14, 2021
Regina King was a great, engaged host with good writing to deal with and Nathaniel Rateliff surprised fans by bringing his beloved former b...
Saturday Night Live: Dan Levy & Phoebe Bridgers
February 6, 2021
PUBLISHED Feb 7, 2021
Overcoming some early technical issues, Saturday Night Live bounced back thanks to spirited work by host Dan Levy and musical guest Phoebe...
Saturday Night Live: Timothée Chalamet & Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
December 12, 2020
PUBLISHED Dec 13, 2020
Yeesh, another consecutively weak week for Saturday Night Live, though the material here also had more than a dash of incoherence sprinkled...
Saturday Night Live: Jason Bateman & Morgan Wallen
December 5, 2020
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2020
Oof, as is often the case after a few weeks off, Saturday Night Live limped back into production with an uneven episode where the strong st...
'Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square' Will Make Your Heart Grow Three Sizes
Directed by Debbie Allen
PUBLISHED Nov 23, 2020
Christmas might be one of few occasions when saccharine-sweet redemption tales are standard fare — and Dolly Parton has delivered exactly a...