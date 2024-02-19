comedy reviews
Selena Gomez and Post Malone Couldn't Save a Dismal Episode of 'Saturday Night Live'
May 14, 2022
Despite Post Malone going all-out musically (and appearing briefly in one sketch), Selena Gomez occasionally ratcheting up her monotone ene...
Benedict Cumberbatch and Arcade Fire Were All-Time Greats on 'Saturday Night Live'
May 7, 2022
In a very satisfying and consistent episode, Benedict Cumberbatch proved why he's an all-time great host and Arcade Fire put on a hell of a...
Saturday Night Live: Jake Gyllenhaal & Camila Cabello
April 9, 2022
Jake Gyllenhaal could not have been a more willing and affable host, while Camila Cabello's ambitious ideas for musical performances did no...
Saturday Night Live: Zoë Kravitz & Rosalía
March 12, 2022
Zoë Kravitz was an amiable yet understated host and Rosalía simply owned the stage and the cameras for two remarkable music performances on...
Saturday Night Live: Oscar Isaac & Charli XCX
March 5, 2022
Oscar Isaac was a highly enthused host and generous performer, and Charli XCX was effectively over-the-top in her two musical performances,...
Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney & LCD Soundsystem
February 26, 2022
John Mulaney made his triumphant fifth return as host of Saturday Night Live (though his friend Pete Davidson was conspicuously absent from...
Saturday Night Live: Will Forte & Måneskin
January 22, 2022
One of the last cast members from a classic roster to finally host an episode, Will Forte was predictably great in everything he was in and...
Saturday Night Live: Paul Rudd
December 18, 2021
Kudos to SNL for making some kind of Christmas show happen last-minute, after the exponential rise in COVID-19 infections in New York force...