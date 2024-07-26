comedy reviews Archive

Just Like the Real Year 2000, Ice Spice's 'Y2K!' Is a Big Buildup to a Bit of a Letdown
The Y2K phenomenon was a big buildup to something that turned out to be an over-hyped anticlimax. In the months before the millennium
The Y2K phenomenon was a big buildup to something that turned out to be an over-hyped anticlimax. In the months before the millennium
It's slightly astounding to see how many people turn up for a Limp Bizkit show in 2024. But under each red cap at their Loserville 2024
The feminine impulse to hunt monsters in the Canadian wilderness is an innate mystery I respect and identify with. Kryptic, Kourtney Roy's
You don't sell out Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium three nights in a row if you're not making good music. But Alabama's
Berlin-based producer, DJ and label magnate Cinthie Christl is formally recognized as the Vinyl Princess, and she held that mantle proudly
Donald Glover is undeniably one of the most talented — or at the very least ambitious — artists of his era. The multi-hyphenate has made
Whether on Team Cinema or Team Marvel-Fucking-Rocks-Suck-It-Scorsese-You-Boomer, there's no denying the impact the Marvel Cinematic
After spending the early afternoon with SHEBAD for a Sun Stage session, Toronto's Altered by Mom made their way to Hillside Festival's Lake
As Hillside festivalgoers filed in to the Island Stage for Rich Aucoin's Saturday night closing set, they were met with a wall of security
When Jack White first went solo more than a decade ago, a big part of the fun was hearing the ways in which he expanded his sound after the
I hate "Heat Waves." The line "you look so broken when you cry" (Dave Bayley must be an empath), the shrill, near-intolerable vocals
This is where it gets interesting. I knew I was excited to see the legendary electro and techno icon, but maybe I was naive to think
BLAAAAAHHH!!!!!!!! Now that I have your attention, here's my review of Soul Glo's Le Festif! show on Friday night. Le Festif! is known for
Go to Le Festif! and you might just find yourself at a show in front of a woodworker's garage. If you saw Population II — one of the most
Le Festif! is known for some endearingly unconventional environments for the artists they book. Some might play at a stage built entirely
Though the top of the lineup for Le Festif! in Baie-Saint-Paul, QC this year felt dominated by francophone acts, they always make room
Taking its title from the pro-wrestling term to describe a non-televised event, Dark Match follows a small wrestling company that accepts a
Ready to switch up the house and techno sets I'd been bumping to for hours (and after a brief river cleanse), I reset for Handsome Tiger
A queer tarot card I pulled with Elsa Sainas, aka DJ Dood, set the mood for a great set to come. Right off the bat we were presented with
There are two main things that most people don't realize about Los Campesinos! — Firstly, they're an emo band. And secondly, they're one
Since so many countries were involved in World War II, people around the globe have stories of heroes committing acts of selfless gallantry
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are, as the song goes, addicted to the shindig. Between songs at their sold-out Toronto show, they seemed unable
An all-purpose roots rocker with a heart of Acapulco Gold, Boy Golden is the friendliest guy you've never met. The Manitoban trouble-loving
Jay Watson and Ambrose Kenny-Smith lead parallel musical lives you wouldn't necessarily expect to intersect. At surface level, they're
'Darkest Miriam' is an urban exploration of isolation, connection and literature that earnestly attempts to portray a sense of poetic
Some stories benefit from constant reimagining to allow for the narrative to be adapted through a contemporary lens — 'A Star Is Born' and
Bristol-born label boss, sweet rolling DJ and slick producer Collins Nemi has been jamming as Conducta since he was in his early teens
Valuing privacy in an age of unlimited access, Leikeli47 did not get her start on social media, and hasn't even used it in years
It was hard to process what happened during Nadah El Shazly's set. Describing how it was doesn't come close to helping understand
Released 30 years ago, Nas's near-perfect debut, 'Illmatic,' quickly cemented the New York rapper's place among the greatest MCs. However
For reasons that are difficult for me to fully articulate, there's something so quintessentially Vancouver about Future Star, whose
The 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival was a marathon to complete. Weather closing in on a humid 35 degrees, rain and lighting popped
How many concerts or shows does one need to attend before live music begins to lose meaning? How many sweltering days under the burning
Set against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race, romantic dramedy Fly Me to the Moon highlights the efforts taken by NASA to ensure the Un
As a founding member of Hot Chip, Joe Goddard has long used his platform and resources to promote indie-leaning dance music
Brandon Miguel Valdivia often makes music for meditation, but his sound is more reflective of firing synapses in a mercurial mind
After twelve hours of persistent rain from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl over the Atlantic Ocean, Medicine Singers found themselves
The day that LNG Canada authorized the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brimmed with
What's considered a "big idea"? According to Remi Wolf, "love, lust, anger, fantasies, harsh realities, vices, low lows and high highs"
There is a careful balance between wry insight and open-heartedness in Cassandra Jenkins's songs. As on her very well-received 2021 album
Osgood "Oz" Perkins is an odd talent in Hollywood. The son of Anthony Perkins, who famously portrayed Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock's
Armed with a stellar ensemble cast including Seth Rogan, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton and Natasha Rothwell, 'Sausage Party
Closing out the first weekend of the 10-day Ottawa Bluesfest with a headlining slot on the festival's second-largest stage, the Future
While the main stage buzzed with excitement for pop machines Carly Rae Jepsen and Maroon 5, the festival's tented area transported attendee
Since their first-ever performance as a duo on these same festival grounds, Run the Jewels have become a staple at Bluesfest. With each
On night one of Ottawa Bluesfest 2024, the organizers celebrated American independence with an all-Canadian lineup on the festival's
People keep asking how Glastonbury festival was this year, and I keep telling them about the night before I left for the festival
It was fitting that Kittie took the stage in what vocalist-guitarist Morgan Lander called "the heavy metal capital of our country" for
It's been 20 years since 50 Cent muscled his way into mainstream rap consciousness with Get Rich or Die Tryin', and 10 years since his most
It's hard to believe it's taken almost 30 years for hip-hop legend Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott to headline her first tour. Why now?