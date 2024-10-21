comedy news Archive

Hot in Toronto Festival Sues 2 Chainz, Lil' Kim, Fabolous for Breach of Contract
Back in May, Festivals of Vaughan's Hot in Toronto — a throwback hip-hop fest inspired by the success of Nelly's 2023 Hot in Herre event at
Back in May, Festivals of Vaughan's Hot in Toronto — a throwback hip-hop fest inspired by the success of Nelly's 2023 Hot in Herre event at
Producers of Denis Villeneuve's 2017 'Blade Runner' sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' have sued Elon Musk over his use of imagery from the film
Paul Di'Anno, an early vocalist with Iron Maiden, has died. Di'Anno's record label, Conquest Music, shared a statement confirming his
Lady Gaga said earlier this fall that her seventh studio album — LG7, if you're versed in the stan Twitter lingo — will arrive next February
London, UK-based Welsh band the Tubs have detailed the release of their forthcoming sophomore album, previewed today by jangly new single
Pharrell Williams recently released his new LEGO-animated, life-spanning documentary 'Piece by Piece,' and its premieres — the first having
Fresh off the release of 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' her first album in seven years, Shakira has announced a world tour, beginning with a
Grizzly Bear never officially broke up, but they've been out of the game since 2017's 'Painted Ruins.' They haven't played a live show since
Actor and filmmaker Kumail Nanjiani is getting back to his stand-up roots with North American tour, which he has now announced plans to
Darkside — the New York City-based experimental electronic duo of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington — have announced their first North
After returning with "Dead Man," her first new material since her 2021 album 'In the Meantime' (for which she was featured on the cover of
Nearly a month after founder Kevin Lyman confirmed the comeback, it's been announced that iconic punk festival Warped Tour will return to
The way of pop-punk nostalgia have come for Simple Plan, who have teamed up with Prime Video for a documentary that will premiere in 2025
Ringo Starr's first full-length in six years will be a country album. The Beatles instrumentalist will share 'Look Up' on January 10 via
Ahead of Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of William S. Burroughs' 'Queer' landing in theatres, the director has been linked to a forthcoming
Tool were among the notable holdouts who kept their catalogue of albums away from digital marketplaces, and then streaming services, as the
Mac DeMarco is a chill guy, but he's also a record label owner with very strong views about the music industry. Now, he's announced the
Mick Mars left Mötley Crüe — on allegedly amicable, but seemingly complicated terms — back in October of 2022, and since then he's accused
After revealing the name of his anonymous sexual assault accuser in a defamation lawsuit earlier this month, country star Garth Brooks has
James Blunt is ever the fan of a scheme, and his latest ploy to regain relevancy has failed thanks to Charli XCX. In a series of videos, the
Aborted shared their 11th studio album 'Vault of Horrors' earlier this year, and now they've announced plans to bring their latest to North
With a 2024 world tour under his belt, MIKE has announced plans to go around the globe once more in 2025. Early next year, the artist will
Phantogram's new album and 'Ceremony' follow-up, 'Memory of a Day,' is out today via Neon Gold / Avenue A Records. To celebrate the release
Don Heffington, the drummer and singer-songwriter best known for his role in the band Lone Justice, passed away from leukemia at age 70
Rootsy combo Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have expanded their tour into 2025, including six Canadian arena shows in the early
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is back in a big way after her 2001 banger "Murder on the Dancefloor" was used in a pivotal (nude) scene in
Vancouver's 604 Records is celebrating its city's musical legacy with 604 Decades, an archival imprint highlighting under-appreciated YVR
L.S. Dunes — the supergroup comprised of Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria, Anthony Green of Circa
Former One Direction member Liam Payne died at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, earlier this week. Tributes
Weeks away from the 2024 US presidential election, the former chief marketing officer of NBC is apologizing to Americans for "creating a
Black Star — the duo of Yasiin Bey (f.k.a. Mos Def) and Talib Kweli — reunited in 2022 to release 'No Fear of Time,' their first album in
Following their split in 2015, the surviving members of boy band One Direction have joined forces again to mourn the loss of Liam Payne, who
Hot Docs has announced the resumption of organizational operations and dates for its 2025 film festival. Today, organizers confirmed that
Tegan and Sara and Jackie Mittoo are the two most recent artists to receive the Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Prize, the yearly award that
The select few blessed enough to not need a job — or with unlimited PTO — have lots of free time to obsess over music, and in turn they
Shoegazing East Coast alt-rockers Kestrels are returning with a new album. 'Better Wonder' is out February 14 through Darla Records, and the
There's a very specific subsect of Gen Z-millennial cuspers who grew up on 'Phineas and Ferb': the Disney Channel cartoon about the summer
Way back in 2020, it was revealed (by the artist herself, as she geared up to release her memoir) that Mariah Carey had recorded a grunge
Burlington, ON-hailing post-hardcore mavericks Silverstein have announced the forthcoming release of their 11th (and 12th?) studio LP(s) in
The shock of Liam Payne's death is still fresh. Yesterday (October 16), the one-time One Direction member died at age 31 after falling off
Chicago-born rapper CupcakKe came storming back earlier in 2024 with 'Dauntless Manifesto,' her first full-length album in six years. She's
Tyler, the Creator appears to be teasing a new project called 'CHROMAKOPIA.' He shared a brief teaser video on social media, showing video
Is it almost December already? The Basement Revue — the half-music, half-literary annual variety show hosted and curated by Jason Collett
Hamilton punk legends Teenage Head are celebrating 50(!) years since their formation with a Toronto concert at the Phoenix Concert Theatre
Inverness, NS-based Americana outfit HORSEBATH are the latest to add to the long list of indie bands with "horse" in their name for some
Billy Joel has announced his first Toronto performance in more than 11 years. He will perform at Rogers Centre on March 15, 2025. This marks
Randy Newman's music publishing rights, as well as his stake in his recorded catalogue, have been acquired by Litmus Music — a firm backed
Alvin Rakoff — the Canadian director, writer and producer who helped launch the careers of actors like Sean Connery, Alan Rickman and
Charlottetown indie rockers Two Hours Traffic have slowly but surely returned to active duty in the past few years, sporadically adding
Liam Payne, the English singer who rose to fame as a member of boy band One Direction, has died. Payne was found dead in Buenos Aires